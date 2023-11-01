Israel uses illegal white phosphorus in operations conducted along Lebanon's southern border

(MENAFN) Amnesty International has alleged that the Israeli army used artillery shells containing white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon, in operations conducted along Lebanon's southern border from October 10 to October 16.



The organization's statement, released on Tuesday, has prompted worries about potential war crimes during the conflict.



The most troubling event, according to the statement, took place on October 16 when the town of Dhayra experienced an attack that was described as indiscriminate.



"One attack on the town of Dhayra on 16 October must be investigated as a war crime because it was an indiscriminate attack that injured at least nine civilians and damaged civilian objects and was therefore unlawful,” it stated.



"It is beyond horrific that the Israeli army has indiscriminately used white phosphorous in violation of international humanitarian law," Aya Majzoub, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, made this statement.



"The unlawful use of white phosphorus in Lebanon in the town of Dhayra on 16 October has seriously endangered the lives of civilians, many of whom were hospitalized and displaced and whose homes and cars caught fire.”



"With concern growing about an intensification of the hostilities in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army must immediately halt the use of white phosphorus, especially in populated areas, in line with its forgotten 2013 pledge to stop using these weapons. It must abide by its commitment and stop further endangering the lives of civilians in Lebanon," she continued.

