Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza makes final plea to countries worldwide

(MENAFN) On early Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza Strip made a “last” plea to nations worldwide, urging them to provide fuel for hospitals in the enclave in order to preserve the lives of injured individuals and other patients.



“A last warning...(There are) a few hours left before the shutdown of the main electrical generators in both the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital,” Health Ministry representative Ashraf al-Qudra reported in a news conference.



He specifically called upon oil-producing nations to take immediate action in response to his plea.



"We are sending a distress call to countries around the world to save 42 children under life support in incubators, 62 wounded and patients under artificial respiration, 650 patients with kidney failure, hundreds of operations in operating rooms, and other patients and wounded," al-Qudra also declared.



He also asked "all gas station owners and members of the public who have any quantity of fuel or know a place that has fuel to supply hospitals with."



The Israeli army has escalated its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has faced continuous airstrikes since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated a surprise cross-border offensive against Israel on October 7.

