(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As at 1 November 2023, the Company's capital consisted of 72,675,566 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)77 21211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107349736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.