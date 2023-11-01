Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024 Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 25.10.23 449 929 60.41 27 181 111 26.10.23 200 000 61.33 12 266 580 27.10.23 260 000 60.40 15 702 830 30.10.23 260 000 61.94 16 104 634 31.10.23 211 363 63.57 13 435 987 Previous transactions 5 044 575 Accumulated to date 6 425 867 61.86 397 516 662





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 522 745 shares, corresponding to 1.05% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918



