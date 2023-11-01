(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Titan VCT plc
Total Voting Rights and Capital
Octopus Titan VCT plc ('the Company') announces that as at 31 October 2023 its issued share capital consists of 1,536,297,995 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 1,536,297,995.
The above figure of 1,536,297,995 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
