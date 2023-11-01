Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Ends 3Rd Quarter Poised To Achieve Record Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GMA coordinated valuable tours for industry pros in 2023

New members joined GMA in 2023, understanding the edge the organization provides.

Standout live events and industry-leading new members bring influence and inspiration to a fast-changing manufacturing industry

- Jason MossATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA), the most active and engaged community of industry professionals in the state, is having a very good year in 2023. Hard-hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, CEO Jason Moss knew he would have to work hard and think outside the box to regain momentum.The results of that hard work are evident. Last year saw events and memberships grow, and this year, both events and memberships have increased dramatically.“We are so pleased to see people getting back out here, rolling up their sleeves, excited to learn of the new and exciting ways the industry is changing. We at GMA are here to help them learn, providing industrial tours, hosting manufacturing conferences, and helping industry leaders become stronger leaders,” said Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.In 2023 alone, GMA hosted forty-four live events with more than 850 attendees. Exclusive monthly coffee and luncheon networking events provide invaluable opportunities for industry pros to share ideas and concerns in a relaxed, informative environment.Tours for GMA members in 2023 included:.Georgia Powder Coating Tour - Gainesville.Peening Technologies of GA - Austell.Daniel Defense Tour - Ellabell (Savannah Area).Delta Metals Plant Tour- Savannah.IMI Plant Tour- Watkinsville.ASI Plant Tour - Eastanollee.Ironshield Brewing - Lawrenceville.Alcon - Johns Creek.Hegwood Automation and Controls Plant Tour - Peachtree Corners.Osborne Wood Products Plant Tour – ToccoaEducational sessions and opportunities this year included:.Atlanta Expo and Tech Forum - SMTA - Partner Event.Supply Chain Update Lunch & Learn - Atlanta.Workforce - Atlanta.Construction in Challenging Times - Educational Lunch & Learn.LinkedIn Lunch & Learn – Atlanta.A very successful Greener Manufacturing ShowPerhaps most important in 2023 is the addition of new GMA members. These companies bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and networking to bear on this fast-changing, new world of manufacturing:.Veolia.Swiftemp.Del-tec.Fulfillment Strategies International.DeLong's Gizzard Equipment, Inc..Kloeckner Metals.Green Boom Corp.Rusken Packaging.ElringKlinger Engineered Plastics.TaxCredible.IoTFlows Inc.Latitude 34 PR.ARCO Design/Build.Becker Robotic Equipment.Brown & Brown Insurance.Starflex Fabrication, Inc..Infinity Building Solutions, LLC.ECI Software Solutions.Capital Guard Security.Vector Global Logistics.Aristotle Metal Works.Pitney Bowes Presort Services.The Effective Syndicate.Haver & Boecker USA.Tie Down.Just Pallets and Crates, LLC..Smart Resources.Radarsign, LLC.PrintForm - Cloud Manufacturing.The Brumby Chair Company of Marietta.IPTE, LLC.Hallman Recycling.Expeditors International of Washington.Zurix Roofing Systems.The Davis Companies.Nanolumens.Diversified Controls, Inc..Argus Logistics.Partners Personnel.FS Scarbrough Industrial.Synthica EnergyAbout Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia's manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at .

