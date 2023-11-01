MSI QD-OLED Gaming Monitors Lineup Expanded

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Highly anticipated MSI QD-OLED gaming monitors

TAIWAN, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MSI, the world's leading manufacturer of true gaming hardware, is proudly expanding our QD-OLED gaming monitor lineup. OLED panels have become the mainstream choice for high-end gaming in recent years. To stay at the forefront of gaming monitors, we're proud to announce our new lineup of QD-OLED monitors.All models will be equipped with the latest generation of QD-OLED panels and will be available in both curved and flat models. We've done extensive research and design to ensure exceptional picture quality through precise pixel lighting control and true black scenes.We've also upgraded MSI OLED Care 2.0, enhancing screen protection optimization to reduce the risk of OLED panel damage during extended use. The fan-less design, harnesses graphene's exceptional thermal conductivity, which allows for efficient and silent heat dispersion. This further extends the lifespan of these innovative QD-OLED panels.A Feast for Your Eyes - MSI Unveils QD-OLED TechnologyLeading the way are two outstanding curved models, the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED and the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. Both models come standard with 0.03ms GTG response time and 144Hz refresh rate. The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED is equipped with a 34” UWQHD QD-OLED 1800R curved panel while the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is equipped with a 49” DQHD QD-OLED 1800R curved panel.Both models also feature a variety of other core elements. VESA certification for ClearMR 9000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400 ensures that gamers receive exceptionally vivid images while also mitigating the effects in motion blur visuals. OLED Care 2.0 enhances care services and significantly reduce the chances of OLED burn-in. Finally, MSI Gaming Intelligence (G.I.) powered by AI technology, enhances gaming experience and offers features like Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, Optix Scope, and more.For console gamers, we offer HDMI 2.1 ports with full 48Gbps bandwidth, support for 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. MSI Console mode incorporates CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), allowing users to control their devices with a single controller. We also provide Type-C functionality to enhance connectivity with mobile devices.Both models are expected to launch on 1/6.Introducing 4K/2K Resolution Flat QD-OLED MonitorsFor flat panel models that gamers have been eagerly anticipating, we've prepared a variety of models, ranging from 27” WQHD to 32” WUHD models that have refresh rates of up to 360Hz. Our new QD-OLED flat displays significantly enhance the visuals performance for AAA games, especially those of the FPS genre. All products come with MSI OLED Care 2.0, featuring the latest fan-less design to extend the lifespan of OLED panels. These models also come with a variety of features such as MSI Gaming Intelligence, 90W Type-C PD connectivity, and MSI Console Mode..MPG 321URX QD-OLED, UHD 4K,240Hz,0 GTG.MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD 4K,240Hz,0 GTG.MPG 271QRX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K,360Hz,0 GTG.MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K,360Hz,0 GTGThese monitors are at the forefront of gaming technology, providing an unprecedented and immersive gaming experience. They represent MSI's commitment to excellence and innovation, offering gamers an unparalleled experience.We will unveil more details at CES 2024, please look forward to it.MSI GAMING:MSI Facebook:MSI Instagram:MSI YouTube:MSI Twitter:Subscribe to MSI RSS Feeds via for real-time news and more product info.About MSI GAMINGAs a world leading gaming brand, MSI is the most trusted name in gaming and eSports. We stand by our principles of breakthroughs in design, the pursuit of excellence, and technological innovation. Integrating gamers' most coveted extreme performance, realistic visuals, authentic sound, precise control and smooth streaming functions into its gaming rigs, MSI frees gamers from tedious trial and error and pushes gaming performance beyond limits. The determination to surpass past achievements has made MSI a 'True Gaming' brand with gaming spirit throughout the industry! For more product information, please go to●All right s of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

