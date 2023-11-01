Gabriel Davenport Signs On To Two US Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gabriel Davenport (photo by Tim Leyes)

Gabriel Davenport has been cast in two upcoming projects. Pictured here in 'Mistletoe Time Machine.'

Canadian star Gabriel Davenport is set to make waves in the United States after signing on for two American-shot projects.

- Davenport's representatives LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After gaining recognition for his work in Netflix's 'V Wars' opposite Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, Gabriel Davenport is set to star as the lead in feature film 'Steal Away.' He will next be seen in Eli Roth's“Thanksgiving” alongside Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey.To be helmed by Stephen Ashley Blake, 'Steal away' concerns a Black university choir who fearlessly toured the world and stood up against the Ku Klux Klan with their powerful songs.This project continues the momentum for Davenport and the critical role he will play with Realm Studios. The studio has an unparalleled history of collaborating with iconic figures such as Chris Rock, Tupac Shakur, and Snoop Dogg.In another project, the TV series 'Momma's Boy'' from Media 43, Inc., Davenport is poised to garner laughs in a leading role. Producers were also behind the popular feature 'This Is The Year', backed by Selena Gomez.The exciting announcements from Davenport's reps mark the crystallization of years in the business as a much-loved Canadian actor, poised to make an impact on the US market.In a statement, Davenport's representatives shared the excitement at his casting:“We are more than thrilled for Gabriel's casting in these highly-anticipated projects. Suffice to say, we are ready for the world to see what Gabriel Davenport can do.”Davenport, who also appeared in 'Mistletoe Time Machine' and 'Designed Survivor', is repped by Talent House.

