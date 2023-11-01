Metal Packaging Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current And Future Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The metal packaging industry plays a crucial role in the packaging and preservation of various products, including food and beverages and industrial goods.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The metal packaging industry plays a crucial role in the packaging and preservation of various products, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and industrial goods. Metal packaging offers several advantages, such as durability, recyclability, and the ability to protect the contents from external factors like light, air, and moisture.

According to the report, the global metal packaging industry generated $108.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $147.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Types of Metal Packaging:

- Cans: Metal cans are commonly used for packaging food and beverages. They can be made from materials like aluminum or steel and come in various sizes and shapes.

- Aerosol Cans: These are pressurized containers used for dispensing products like aerosol sprays, paints, and foams.

- Drums and Barrels: Larger metal containers, often used in the transportation and storage of bulk liquids and solids.

- Metal Tubes: Used for products like toothpaste, ointments, and adhesives.

- Caps and Closures: Metal caps and closures are used in conjunction with glass and plastic containers.

Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market. However, environment-related issues pertaining to steel mining and increased material cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packaging. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Advantages of Metal Packaging:

- Preservation: Metal containers can provide excellent protection against light, oxygen, and moisture, helping to extend the shelf life of products.

- Recyclability: Metal packaging is highly recyclable, which makes it an environmentally friendly choice.

- Strength and Durability: Metals like steel are sturdy and can withstand various conditions, making them suitable for long-term storage and transportation.

- Barrier Properties: Metals can act as a barrier to prevent contamination and ensure product safety.

The steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage in lightweight metal packaging for food and beverage cans along with paints, aerosols, closures, and promotional packaging. However, the aluminum segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The adoption of aluminum, especially in the beverage sector, has heavily fueled the growth of the segment.

Sustainability:

The metal packaging industry has been focusing on sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint. Manufacturers have developed lightweight metal packaging and invested in recycling initiatives.

Aluminum, in particular, is known for its recyclability. It can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality.

The industry has also explored using more recycled content in the production of metal packaging to reduce the need for virgin materials.

The food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Metal packaging ensures extended shelf life period for perishable food products. This trend has increased the dependency of packaged food products among consumers in the recent years. However, the personal care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The demand for youth centric consumer products has increased the application of metal packaging in the personal care sector.

Market Trends:

- Increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions has driven innovations in the metal packaging industry, such as the development of easy-open and resealable lids.

- The use of digital printing technology for intricate and customizable designs on metal packaging has gained popularity.

- The shift towards BPA-free coatings on the interior of cans to address consumer concerns about food safety.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, owing to the presence of key market players. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income, application in the food and beverage industries, and rise in population augmented the growth of the metal packaging market in this region.

Regulations and Safety:

- The metal packaging industry is subject to various regulations and quality standards to ensure the safety of products stored in metal containers.

- These regulations cover areas such as food contact materials, aerosol safety, and hazardous materials packaging.

Challenges:

- Metal packaging faces competition from other materials, such as plastics and glass, which have their own advantages and disadvantages.

- Rising raw material costs can impact the manufacturing of metal packaging.

The metal packaging industry is a significant part of the broader packaging sector, offering durable and sustainable solutions for various products. It has adapted to meet evolving consumer and environmental demands and continues to play a vital role in the packaging market.

Leading Market Players

- Amcor Plc.

- Ardagh Group S.A.

- Ball Corporation

- CPMC Holdings Ltd.

- Crown Holdings, Inc.

- Greif Incorporated

- Metal Packaging Europe

- Silgan Holdings, Inc.

- Tata Steel

- Ton Yi Industrial

