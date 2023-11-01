New US Nuke Built For China's Large Hardened Targets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Biden administration has announced plans to develop a next-generation air-dropped nuclear gravity bomb, known as B61-13, an upgrade of existing bomb variants and a pointed response to fast-evolving security threats from near-peer adversaries China and Russia.

The decision to develop a higher-yield bomb derives at least in part from the US Department of Defense's recent 2022 Nuclear Posture Review , which recommends the US should have additional nuclear options against certain“harder and large-area military targets.”

In a statement on the B61-13's announcement, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said the US“has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks and assure our allies.”

Breaking Defense reported that the B61-13 will have a yield of 360 kilotons, a much bigger blast than the B61-12's 50 kilotons can deliver. The new variant will replicate the B61-12 in terms of safety, security and accuracy features, the report said.

Breaking Defense quotes Federation of American Scientists' experts Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda saying the US will probably produce only around 50 B61-13s and that production will likely happen on the back end of the B61-12's production schedule in 2025.

The report speculates that if the only change between the B61-12 and B61-13 variants is higher yield, piggybacking on the existing B61-12's production line and moving the bomb into the field should be readily achievable.