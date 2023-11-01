Kuwaiti Diplomat Calls For Halt Of Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait renewed its condemnation of the criminal atrocities committed by the Israeli war machine against the Palestinian people, which violated continuously international laws and UNSC resolutions, said a diplomat late Tuesday.

Speaking to the UNGA meeting focusing on a report regarding the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) activities, member of the Kuwaiti permanent delegation to the UN headquarters in New York, diplomatic attache Khaled Al-Sabah affirmed that the Palestinian people continued to suffer from endless violations carried out by the Israeli occupation including heinous crimes committed by illegal settlers.

Kuwaitis feel the pain of their Palestinian brethren, they were themselves witness to a brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990, so they know the impact of the criminal acts carried out by the Israeli aggressors, said Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti official reflected his country's keenness on supporting the UN against challenges facing the protection of human rights worldwide, affirming that on the national level, Kuwait had worked to implement all tenets of the UN charter in regards to human rights and freedoms as well as the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The constitution of Kuwait had several articles dedicated to human rights and freedom of speech in line with international laws in this regard, said the Kuwaiti diplomat, indicating that Kuwait also was eager to support the UN and other organizations in the domains of humanitarian aid and bolstering peace, security, and global development.

On empowering women, Al-Sabah noted that it was a priority for Kuwait, indicating that a Ministry of State for Women and Children Affairs was established to counter discrimination against women. (end)

