Independent Music Artist Mina Warren Launches New Single No Reason

Dive into the twisted, whimsical, and paradoxical world of Mina Warren's new single "No Reason," which launched on Oct. 6. This single is part of her upcoming album "THE QUEEN OF DECISION."

Warren is a young artist from the French Riviera whose music is influenced by pop-punk and alternative rock. Young music enthusiasts can recall and enjoy the nostalgia of the 2000s with a unique sonic experience. "No Reason" explores the realms of personality disorders, schizophrenia, and the darker side of life.

"My creativity is fueled by a love for movies, especially horror films and music," Mina Warren said. "I blend these passions in crafting my songs by treating each track as if I am weaving the plot of a thrilling movie."

"My approach involves capturing the complex essence of the human mind and expressing it through musical compositions that defy expectations and provoke contemplation," Warren added. "I enjoy blending melody and energy while preserving the song's harmonies. Music is akin to telling a joke; it's all about how you deliver it. Music is also like happiness and becomes real when it is shared."

"No Reason" embodies a form of fusion and invites listeners to experience a mysterious narrative where the boundaries between reality and imagination blur. Warren's song will resonate with audiences, taking them on a cinematic journey through the complexities of the mind and eerie corners of life.

Mina Warren's single is available globally on Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and TIDAL. See the "No Reason" music video on YouTube at .

Her next song release is "Newborn of War." Fans can also find her 2022 single, "Captain of My Heart," on Spotify.

Follow Warren on YouTube (@minawarren4710), Instagram (@minawarren_), Facebook (neo.58), tiktok (@minawarren_) and on Spotify at .