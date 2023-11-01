National Judokas To Compete At European Championships In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the European
Championships Individuals 2023.
The championships will take place on November 3-5 in
Montpellier, France, Azernews reports.
The championships will bring together 389 fighters from 46
countries.
The national team consists of 11 judo fighters, including nine
male and two female judokas.
The European Championships Individuals 2023 will be held as part
of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics
qualification period.
The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris
from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the
Summer Olympics three times.
The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling,
gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,
taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the
debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
