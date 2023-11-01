Baku Hosts VII International Banking Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The VII International Banking Forum ("IBF-2023") has started
today in Baku. The event, which will end tomorrow, was held within
the framework of cooperation between the Public Association
"Association of Banks of Azerbaijan" (ABA) and the international
card organization "Mastercard" with the support of the Central Bank
of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, as well as the Centre for Analysis and
Communication of Economic Reforms, Azernews reports.
The main theme of the forum is "Reliable, Safe, and Sustainable
Banking". The event "Unlocking Opportunities: Neobanks and the
Financial Ecosystem", "The New Frontier of Self-Service",
"Financial Technologies and Trends", "Evolution of Payments:
Towards Minimum Contact", "Data & Analytics Strategy for
Operational Efficiency", "Proactive Fraud Prevention in the Digital
Financial Ecosystem", "Prevention Opportunities", "ESG Banking",
"Remittances in Southeast Europe, Eastern Europe, and Central
Asia".
IBF is the only financial and banking event attended by all bank
managers in Azerbaijan. In addition to banks, the forum brings
together executives from regulators, fintech companies, various
associations, international financial organizations, local
embassies, academia, and well-known companies.
