One Killed, Eight Wounded Amid 94 Russian Attacks On Kherson Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched 94 attacks on the Kherson region on Tuesday, October 31, killing one person and leaving eight others wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 94 shelling attacks, having fired 510 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including two rockets. The enemy fired 24 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the enemy launched 30 KAB guided missile strikes on settlements in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential areas of settlements, a car service station and warehouses in Kherson.

On October 31, the Russian army shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, destroying warehouses, damaging about ten cars, and injuring two employees of a vehicle depot.