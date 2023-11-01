Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Names Share Of Internet Banking In Customer Transfers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. In Azerbaijan, the share of internet banking in client transfers through current accounts amounted to 80 percent from January through September 2023, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the VII International Banking Forum (IBF-2023) held in Baku.

According to him, the total amount of token transactions in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) from January through September 2023.

"In the reporting period, the share of token transactions in payments made through POS terminals amounted to 27 percent. Over the last year, the amount of active card payments increased 2 times and reached 33 billion manat ($19.4 billion)," Osmanov said.

He pointed out that if in previous years the share of non-cash turnover exceeded 1-2 percentage points, it increased by 12.4 percentage points in the last period of this year and exceeded 54 percent.

