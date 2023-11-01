Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Names Share Of Internet Banking In Customer Transfers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. In Azerbaijan,
the share of internet banking in client transfers through current
accounts amounted to 80 percent from January through September
2023, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
Farid Osmanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the VII International Banking Forum (IBF-2023) held
in Baku.
According to him, the total amount of token transactions in
Azerbaijan amounted to 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) from
January through September 2023.
"In the reporting period, the share of token transactions in
payments made through POS terminals amounted to 27 percent. Over
the last year, the amount of active card payments increased 2 times
and reached 33 billion manat ($19.4 billion)," Osmanov said.
He pointed out that if in previous years the share of non-cash
turnover exceeded 1-2 percentage points, it increased by 12.4
percentage points in the last period of this year and exceeded 54
percent.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107349660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.