Preparation Of Strategy For Azerbaijan's Financial System Dev't Nearly Complete - CBA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The strategy for
the development of Azerbaijan's financial system is being
formulated and is nearing completion, the Executive Director of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Farid Osmanov said at the 7th
International Banking Forum (IBF-2023) in Baku, Trend reports.
"After the law on payment services and payment systems comes
into force, necessary and fundamental measures will be taken to
establish payment efficiency in financial markets. Our strategic
goal is to develop the concept of open banking for the next period,
accelerating the transition from open banking to open finance. This
transition will enable us to promote the spreading of open data in
the banking sector as well as in insurance and other capital
markets," he noted.
