Why Attend The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023

As technology continues to transform and disrupt every sector, the health sector is no exception. Digital innovation is having a tremendous impact on the healthcare industry from the way individuals gain access to services, to the breakthrough development of new technology that is radically transforming diagnostic procedures.

Helping Healthcare Professionals Solve Complex Problems

Even more notable is the impact of data in healthcare and how it is helping to solve the most challenging problems in patient health and operational efficiency.

In January 2023, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services conducted a

global survey

( ) of 757 members of the Harvard Business Review audience who work in the health care industry or in a health care-related industry and are familiar with their organization's use of health data.

Data Accelerating Digital Transformation

The results from the report demonstrate how innovative uses of data in healthcare is helping organizations improve patient health outcomes, enable faster clinical decisions, and improve treatment and hospital workflows.

This year's 8th

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023

( ), featuring leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders will be sharing their insights and experiences on topics like digital health, telemedicine, data analytics, and more.

The two-day summit, being hosted at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, on November 29th and 30th presents an opportunity to network with peers and potential partners, explore the Innovation Showcase, and learn how to overcome the industry specific challenges that have arisen from the rapid technological advancements.

Attendee Testimonials

At the

Healthcare Innovation Summit

( ) held in 2017, CEO of Helen Joseph Hospital in Auckland Park who was in attendance shared his experience after attending the IT Summit in 2015 and why he made the decision to come back.

It was at the IT Summit that he heard about the technology available to improve healthcare management and had the opportunity

to have a conversation with an industry expert about the challenges he faced with managing data.

That conversation led to the implementation of a software system that led to the overall improvement of the hospitals performance. In the areas of administration, patient data management, HR and finances. Testifying to the incredible experience, he had which led to his decision to attend the summit in 2017 he said,“When I heard about this conference this year, I decided to come back so that I can learn more about how I can improve the hospital's efficiency.”

Similarly, Managing Director of MediSwitch, Andrew Brown shared his perspective about the impact of the Healthcare Summit, and how important it is to continue to host such events,“I thoroughly enjoyed the event, we've heard from speakers who are really challenging the status quo of the adoption of technology, in the healthcare market in South Africa and in broader Africa and I firmly believe that events like this brings all of those role players together and challenges each one of us to think about what we do on a day to day basis differently so that we can actually go out there and ultimately make a difference to health care in Africa.”

Key Topics to be Addressed

This summit will address key topics such as:

The

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa

( ) 2023, will most benefit individuals interested in learning about the latest African healthcare trends, presented by healthcare experts, policymakers, IT decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss digital transformation.

Don't miss this chance to be part of the pivotal event that assembles a diverse array of stakeholders dedicated to

changing the face of healthcare on the African continent. Register now and secure your seat at this exclusive event.

