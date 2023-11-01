Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Aggression On Jabalia Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned on Tuesday the heinous Israeli aggression on the Jabalia refugee camp in Palestine, which caused an excessive number of casualties amongst innocent unarmed civilians.

In a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait strongly decried the continuous escalation carried out by the occupation forces against the Palestinians and namely the people of Gaza.

Kuwait renewed its calls for the international community and the UNSC to take responsibility and swiftly intervene to protect the Palestinian people and end the cycle of violence.

It also reiterated demands for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian truce in accordance with the UNGA resolution on the matter reached last Friday. (end)

nmo













MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107349653