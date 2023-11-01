US Urges Lebanon To End President Vacancy, Elect New President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The United State called Lebanese politicians to end the political debate and elect a new president who would lead the country to a political and economic stability.

A statement for the State Department published on Wednesday said, "Exactly one year after the end of former President Aoun's term, Lebanon remains without a president or an empowered government".

"Lebanon's divided parliamentarians have failed to elect a successor to President Aoun, putting their personal ambitions ahead of the interests of their country," the statement added.

" Even as rising tensions along Lebanon's southern border threaten the country's stability and the economic crisis deepens, the Lebanese people are deprived of leadership when they need it most", it noted.

The statement warned of Lebanon's "political paralysis", calling the country's parliamentarians to do their duty and elect a president who will put the country and all its people first, commit to forming a government free of corruption, and implement critical economic reforms.

It said, "Lebanon's pursuit of the necessary reforms to secure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program is the only way for the country to emerge from the current economic crisis."

Lebanon has been suffering from a presidential vacuum since October 31, 2022, when the term of former President Michel Aoun ended, while the country's Parliament has not succeeded in electing a new president for Lebanon so far. (end)

amm













MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107349652