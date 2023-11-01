$107.93 Mln Pledged To Support Palestinian Humanitarian Appeal, Says UN Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- A recent UN report said that about US$107.93 million worth of pledges have been confirmed in support of the inter-agency Flash Appeal launched on 12 October by the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) Humanitarian Country Team.This represents about 37 percent of the estimate required when the Appeal was first launched. Of the total amount pledged, 88 percent are for UN agencies and 12 percent for national and international NGOs, the report said.Additionally, it indicated that about $81.85 million were earmarked for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA); $7.1 million for the World Health Organization (WHO), and $4 million for the UN World Food Programme (WFP).