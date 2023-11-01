Flash News: Celestia's TIA Token Airdropped To OKX Wallet Users Post Mainnet Launch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 1, 2023.



Celestia's TIA Token Airdropped to OKX Wallet Users Post Mainnet Launch

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that, following the mainnet launch of modular blockchain network Celestia, users who are eligible for the TIA token airdrop will now see the tokens in their account. OKX Wallet users are encouraged to check their OKX Wallet and join the Web3 community in celebrating Celestia's milestone.



TIA is the native token of Celestia , which presents a unique approach to blockchain technology, offering a minimal blockchain that only orders and publishes transactions without executing them. This decoupling of consensus and application execution layers allows for a modularized blockchain technology stack, and seeks to open up new possibilities for decentralized application builders.



