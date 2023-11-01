Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.55 Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYSAKER,
Norway, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in
Aker BP ASA will be traded ex dividend USD 0.55 (NOK 6.18822) per share as from today, 1 November 2023.
The payment date will be on or about 9 November 2023.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
