Revolutionizing Transportation : Exploring The Rapid Advancements In The E-Axle Market Forecast, 2018-2025

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global E-Axle market size generated $24.76 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.63 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 34.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles across the globe and rise in fuel cost across the globe drive the growth of the global E-Axle market . However, high cost associated with the cost of electric axle drive system restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of E-Axle in ICE vehicles is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market player.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global E-Axle market based on drive component, type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on component, the transmission segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the combining motors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 47.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on drive type, the forward wheel drive segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the all-wheel drive segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading Market Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Nidec Corporation,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

GKN Plc,

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG,

Continental AG,

Borgwarner Inc.,

AVL List GmbH,

Axletech International,

Dana Limited.

