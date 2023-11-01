Step Into The Enchanting Kingdom Of The Animals At Abend Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Summer in the High Desert" by Lindsey Kustusch

"The Sumatran Tiger" by Lindsey Kustusch

"The Ravens of Ocean Beach" by Lindsey Kustusch

An Artistic Odyssey into the Heart of the Wild: Lindsey Kustusch's Tribute to the Animal Kingdom at Abend Gallery

- Lindsey KustuschDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dive deep into the heart of nature's wonders with "Kingdom of the Animals ," a captivating solo exhibition by Lindsey Kustusch at Abend Gallery . The gallery warmly invites art enthusiasts to journey through Lindsey's profound interpretations of the animal kingdom, where raw beauty, strength, and enigma reside. The exhibition will grace the gallery from November 11th to December 2nd.The evening of November 11th, from 4-6 PM, beckons for a special experience. Attendees will not only have the first glance and opportunity to acquire these mesmerizing works but also the privilege to converse with artist Lindsey Kustusch, who will be in attendance.Speaking of her inspiration, Lindsey remarked, "This series is a tribute to all who wander, celebrating the vibrant life on our planet. The animal kingdom, with its boundless beauty and might, fills our world with wonder and enchantment. My aspiration is to honor these remarkable beings and translate onto canvas the profound meaning animals have in my life."Exhibition Details:Title: Kingdom of the Animals: Lindsey Kustusch Solo ExhibitionDates: November 11 - December 2ndOpening Reception: November 11th, 4 - 6 PM. The artist, Lindsey Kustusch, will be in attendance.Location: Abend Gallery, 1261 Delaware St, Denver, CO, 80204For those unable to attend in person, the complete show will also be available for viewing and purchase online on the gallery's website.About Lindsey Kustusch:Lindsey Kustusch, an oil painter now residing in Oregon, has been showcasing her artistic creations in frequent gallery exhibitions nationwide since 2009. Beyond these exhibitions, Lindsey shares her expertise by teaching art classes and workshops. Deeply intrigued by art's transformative power, she believes in its capacity to reshape our perception of the everyday. "A single painting," she says, "can magnify the beauty in ordinary things, letting us see the world through another's eyes. That's the true magic of the brush!" Whether it's urban life's rawness, the myriad wonders of flora and fauna, or any moment in between, art, for Lindsey, offers a renewed lens to view our world. With an unwavering love for animals and a history as an urbanite, Lindsey's mission has been to encapsulate life's moments, employing art to infuse color into her perspectives. This drive, combined with her emotional connection to memories and her admiration for nature – expressed through animal portraits and Plein Air Painting – forms the core essence of her creations.About Abend Gallery:Established in 1990, Abend Gallery, based in Denver, CO, has evolved into one of the premier fine art venues in the country. Situated in the Golden Triangle Museum District and in the renowned Cherry Creeks Arts District, the family-owned gallery offers an extensive collection of over 4,000 original works, catering to both emerging and established artists from every inhabited continent. Abend Gallery is committed to offering art that suits every aesthetic and budget preference and regularly hosts exhibitions at outside venues, art fairs, and gallery takeovers. Explore more on our website and experience the unique beauty of our diverse collection up close and personal.

David Ethridge

Abend Gallery

+1 303-355-0950

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

Lindsey Kustusch "Kingdom of the Animals" Teaser Trailer