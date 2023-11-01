(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Suttons International and LogChain announce agreement to elevate digital transparency in global logistics

The partnership aims to amplify Suttons' digital visibility, driving sustainability and efficiency in their global supply chain operations.

- Andy Deighton, Suttons InternationalSINGAPORE, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a collaborative stride forward, global chemical logistics and supply chain specialist Suttons International , and LogChain , the revolutionary digital platform for supply chain management, jointly announce today, the commencement of a digitalisation partnership.This collaboration, coming on the heels of LogChain's recent success in facilitating the world's first fully digitalised cross-border shipment, symbolises a mutual commitment to bolstering digital transparency and scalability in the logistics sector. Suttons International is integrating LogChain's platform as a pivotal component in their digital transformation journey, further solidifying their position at the forefront of technological innovation in logistics.Suttons International is revered for its superior customer service, world-class safety standards and value-driven solutions. The adoption of LogChain's platform underscores a significant step in Suttons' commitment to spearheading digital innovation within the industry.Speaking on the collaboration, Andy Deighton, Business Unit Director, UK & Ireland at Suttons International, stated: "The LogChain platform propels our digital transformation initiatives, seamlessly aligning with our clients' evolving requirements. This partnership enables us to provide an enhanced level of service, marked by heightened digital transparency, scalability, and enhanced efficacy in managing our clients' supply chain operations."Digitalisation, transparency and sustainability are paramount in today's logistics and supply chain industry. Suttons International acknowledges the need for continued innovation, and with LogChain's state-of-the-art capabilities, they reaffirm their steadfast commitment to surpassing customer expectations and contributing to global sustainability objectives.Andrew Baird, Chief Operating Officer of LogChain, commented on the partnership: "We stand at the threshold of an exciting collaboration with Suttons International, a partnership defined by innovation, transparency and sustainable growth. Our ethos is to equip businesses with robust digital frameworks, enabling them to simplify their supply chains while promoting sustainable practices and reinforcing transparency. This partnership is a testament to our commitment and the transformative power of our mission."With a shared vision of driving digital transformation in the supply chain industry, Suttons International and LogChain anticipate an impactful collaboration that delivers value for customers and stakeholders alike.

