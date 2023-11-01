King Charles admits cruelties conducted by British in Kenya throughout colonial rule

(MENAFN) King Charles III of the United Kingdom admitted the terrible history and indefensible acts of brutality that resulted in the murder of thousands of innocent Kenyans during British colonial rule.



The monarch expressed profound remorse for the past actions and stressed the significance of confronting history with candor and transparency.



"The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret that were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans, as they waged, as you said at the United Nations, a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty," King Charles informed Kenyan Leader William Ruto.



In his deeply moving speech, Charles acknowledged the historical injustices, specifically the atrocities that occurred during Kenya's struggle for independence. Thousands of people lost their lives, were wounded, and endured immense hardship as they sought to gain freedom from British colonial rule.



During his visit, King Charles mentioned that he had the privilege of meeting individuals who were directly impacted by the injustices of the past.



In response, Ruto commended him for his bravery in addressing the untold suffering that African people endured.



"Colonialism was brutal and atrocious to African people. The colonial reaction to African struggles for sovereignty and self-rule was monstrous in its cruelty," he stated.



"Your exemplary courage and readiness to shed light on uncomfortable truths that reside in the darker regions of our shared experience are also commendable.”

