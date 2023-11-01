With CAGR Of 2.2%, Hydrogen Cyanide Market Study Providing In-Depth Analysis On Top Key Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Cyanide Market Report

The hydrogen cyanide (HCN) industry is a sector that involves the production and utilization of hydrogen cyanide gas, as well as various cyanide compounds.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The hydrogen cyanide (HCN) industry is a sector that involves the production and utilization of hydrogen cyanide gas, as well as various cyanide compounds. Hydrogen cyanide is a highly toxic and volatile chemical compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous gas that has various industrial applications.

According to the report, the global hydrogen cyanide industry was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Here are some key aspects of the hydrogen cyanide industry:

Production: Hydrogen cyanide is primarily produced through two main processes:

- Andrussow Process: This method involves the oxidation of ammonia (NH3) and methane (CH4) with air in the presence of a platinum catalyst at high temperatures (around 1,200°C).

- BMA Process: In this process, hydrogen cyanide is produced by reacting ammonia with a hydrocarbon in the presence of a catalyst. It is a more modern and efficient method compared to the Andrussow process.

Hydrogen cyanide (commonly referred to as prussic acid) is an organic compound with the molecular formula HCN and the structural formula H+C+N. The liquid is colorless, highly toxic, and highly flammable. It boils at a temperature slightly higher than room temperature (25.6°C/78.1°F). HCN is manufactured on a commercial scale and is an essential raw material for a variety of chemical products, including polymers and pharmaceuticals. Potassium cyanide is a volatile organic compound with large-scale applications in the mining industry and plastics industry. Potassium cyanide is more toxic than a solid cyanide compound due to its volatile nature.

Uses: Hydrogen cyanide and cyanide compounds are used in various industries, including:

- Chemical manufacturing: HCN is used to produce a wide range of chemicals, including acrylic and methacrylic acids, adiponitrile, and more.

- Electroplating: Cyanide compounds are used in electroplating processes to deposit metal coatings on various surfaces.

- Mining: Cyanide is used in gold and silver mining as a leaching agent to extract precious metals from ores.

- Fumigation: HCN is employed for pest control and fumigation in agriculture.

- Pharmaceuticals: Some pharmaceuticals are synthesized using cyanide compounds.

The hydrogen cyanide liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that hydrogen cyanide liquid is used in industrial processes and serves as a vital raw material to produce chemicals such as plastics. HCN liquid has a low boiling point and easily vaporizes at room temperature. It is also utilized in waste treatment and recycling applications, where its usage can help reduce pollution and promote eco-friendly practices. However, the hydrogen cyanide gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Safety Concerns: Hydrogen cyanide is extremely toxic and poses significant health risks to humans. It can cause severe respiratory and neurological problems, and even small amounts can be lethal if inhaled. As a result, strict safety measures and equipment are necessary when handling and producing HCN.

Environmental Concerns: The use of cyanide compounds in mining, particularly in gold mining, has raised significant environmental concerns due to the potential for cyanide to contaminate water sources and harm aquatic life. To mitigate these issues, various regulations and practices are in place to minimize environmental impact.

The adiponitrile segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to adiponitrile being a key chemical intermediate used in the production of nylon 6,6, which finds application in various industries including textiles, automotive, and electrical appliances. One of the primary drivers for adiponitrile is the increase in demand for nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 is known for its high strength, durability, and resistance to heat and chemicals, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. However, the Sodium cyanide and potassium cyanide segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the fact that sodium and potassium cyanide is used for gold extraction in the mining industry.

Regulations: The production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen cyanide are subject to stringent regulations in most countries to ensure safety and prevent misuse. These regulations include the use of secure storage facilities, worker safety protocols, and emergency response plans.

Alternatives: In some applications, there is a growing interest in finding less toxic alternatives to hydrogen cyanide, especially in the mining industry. Alternatives such as thiosulfate or bromine compounds are being explored as less environmentally harmful options for gold extraction.

North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hydrogen cyanide market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. In North America, the hydrogen cyanide market is driven by several key factors such as an increase in demand for chemical intermediates in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, plastics, and agriculture. In addition, the growing adoption of hydrogen cyanide in mining applications and the expanding chemical manufacturing sector contribute to the market growth in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The hydrogen cyanide industry is essential for various manufacturing processes, but it comes with significant safety and environmental challenges that need to be carefully managed and regulated to protect human health and the environment. As a result, ongoing research and development are focused on improving the safety and sustainability of HCN production and use.

Leading Market Players: -

- Air Liquide

- Evonik Industries AG

- INEOS

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Ascend Performance Materials

- Cyanco International, LLC

- Cornerstone Chemical

- Asahi Kasei Corporation.

- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

- Kuraray Co., Ltd.

