Mass Notification Systems Market Is Expected To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of 21.7% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

The global mass notification systems market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 21.7% , reaching US$ 85.7 Bn by 2032 from US$ 12 Bn in 2022.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

IBM

BLACKBERRY

EATON HONEYWELL

Recent Developments in the Mass Notification Systems Market:



Honeywell unveiled a new low-global-warming-potential (GWP) refrigerant for commercial and industrial refrigeration in January 2022 that is tailored for supermarkets. The product is designed to fulfil the demands of grocers and merchants looking for low-global-warming solutions in advance of anticipated regulatory changes.

Everbridge introduced its next-generation Travel Risk Management (TRM) solution for new and current clients in December 2021. It enables businesses and organisations to instantly detect and interact with travelling employees, remote workers, and employees returning to the office who may be in danger of being attacked.

Honeywell unveiled a new, user-friendly Transmission risk air monitor in December 2021. The monitor informs users when indoor air conditions may enhance the danger of transmitting airborne diseases in schools, restaurants, and other public areas. It is a compact, easy-to-deploy gadget that monitors carbon dioxide and includes a patented danger alerting system based on user-selected activity levels in a space. Motorola unveiled their newest radio for firefighters, the APX NEXT XN, in November 2021. The APX NEXT XN is designed to exceed the most demanding fire industry standards for operation in hazardous zones and situations. The APX NEXT XN is a member of the company's APX NEXT family of next-generation Project 25 (P25) mission-critical radios that combine data applications for increased situational awareness.

Key Segments



By Component :



Solutions





In-building Solutions





Wide Area Solutions



Distributed Recipient Solutions



Services





Professional Services



Managed Services



By Application :





Emergency Response





Business Continuity and Management



Public Warnings and Alerting



By Organization Size :





Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



By Deployment Mode :





Cloud



On-premises



By Vertical :





Education





Energy and Utilities





Government





Healthcare and Life Sciences





IT And Telecom





Media and Entertainment





Transportation and Logistics



Others



By Region :





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa Latin America

