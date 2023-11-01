Swine Feed Market Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 175.9 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Swine Feed Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Swine Feed demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Swine Feed market outlook across the globe.

Worldwide shipments of swine feed are projected to increase at 3.3% CAGR over the next ten years. The global swine feed market is thus expected to account for a valuation of US$ 175.9 billion by 2033-end, up from its current size of US$ 127 billion in 2023.

Key Companies Profiled



Archer Daniels Midland Company

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Kent Nutrition Group Inc. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Competitive Landscape

Prime swine feed manufacturers are focusing on launching new products, expanding their product portfolios, follow product safety regulations, and seeking to minimize environmental impact to gain a competitive edge over other market players.



In December 2022, Farmgate Feeds, a business arm of ForFarmers Group announced the launch of `Traditional Grader`, a later-stage pig finisher diet for smallholder customers. The feed is formulated to have a high protein-to-energy ratio and promotes a better feed conversion ratio for livestock holders. In November 2022, ADM, a leading name in the animal nutrition marketplace announced the launch of two new SUCRAM M'I Sweet and SUCRAM Specifeek under its SUCRAM range an in-feed sweetening solution for livestock. The new sweeteners were developed particularly for weanling pigs.

Leading swine feed manufacturers are also collaborating and acquiring new companies to advance their business potential and have better quality control processes to bolster their market presence in the global landscape.

In March 2021, Golpasz, a Poland-based company offering a range of compound animal feed was acquired by De heus Animal Nutrition, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of specialty feed to bolster its market presence and combine their expertise to provide customized solutions.

Key Segments of Swine Feed Industry Research



By Diet Type :



Prestarter Diets



Starter Diets



Grower Diets



Finisher Diets

Other Diet Types

By Feed Ingredient :



Wheat



Corn



Barley



Soyabean Meal



Rapeseed Meal



Sunseed Meal

Others Feed Ingredients

By Feed Additive :



Vitamins



Antioxidants



Feed Acidifiers



Feed Enzymes



Amino Acids

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

