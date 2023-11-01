Smart Sports Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1,655.1 Million By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Smart Sports Equipment Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Smart Sports Equipment demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Smart Sports Equipment market outlook across the globe.

The global smart sports equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,261.7 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach US$ 1,655.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Callaway Golf Company

Mizuno Corporation

Jingletek

Game Golf

str8bat Sports Tech Solutions

Wilson Sporting Goods

Tangram Factory, inc.

Adidas

Babolat InfoMotion Sports Technologies

Competitive Landscape

Key players focus on improving their offering by integrating added features like motion sensors, accelerometers, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. that have minimal impact on its usability. In addition, the adoption of various marketing strategies like collaboration and expansion of distribution channels will meet the scope of competition in the sports equipment industry.

In Jul 2022, Adidas announced that official match ball of FIFA World Cup 2022 would feature their new connected ball technology.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of smart sports equipment positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Smart sports equipment Industry Research



By Product Type :



Baseball Bat



Golf Stick



Tennis Racket



Hockey Stick



Baseball



Soccer Ball

Rope

By Connectivity Features :



Smartphone Synchronization



Wireless Synching

Real Time Data Syncing

By Price-based :



Mid



Premium

Super-premium

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

