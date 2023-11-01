Western Cape Government And Hisense Collaborate To Create Revolutionary Tevolution Museum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Cape Government is excited to announce a ground-breaking collaboration with

Hisense to establish the Tevolution Museum in Cape Town. This partnership aims to enhance technology education for the youth while aligning with the Western Cape Government's vision of connecting people and places through stories, for a better future.

The official agreement, witnessed by representatives from the Shandong province, solidifies the shared commitment of both entities to create a pioneering museum that showcases the evolution of technology throughout history. The Tevolution Museum

will not only serve as a vital educational resource but also provide an immersive experience of Cape Town's rich heritage for locals and tourists alike.

The Western Cape Government recognizes the importance of technology education in preparing the youth for the challenges of the future. By joining forces with Hisense, a global leader in technology and innovation, the Tevolution Museum will provide a unique platform for young minds to engage with the advancements of the past and present. The aim is to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Through interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art displays, and engaging storytelling, the Tevolution Museum will bring to life the marvels of technology. From ancient inventions to modern breakthroughs, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the diverse applications and impact of technology on society. By highlighting local and global technological achievements, this museum will promote a greater understanding and appreciation for the contributions of Cape Town and its people.

The Western Cape Government envisions the Tevolution Museum as a destination that will attract both local residents and international tourists. Through the Tevolution Museum, visitors will not only discover the rich heritage of Cape Town but also gain valuable insights into the future of technology.

The collaboration between the Western Cape Government and Hisense represents a significant step forward in fostering technology education and preserving Cape Town's cultural legacy. By creating the Tevolution Museum, both partners aim to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to embrace technological advancements.

Hisense also proudly announced the production of 4 million TVs and 2.9 million refrigerators at their Atlantis factory

in the Western Cape, where over 800 employees from the local community contributed to this achievement. As an expression of gratitude, Hisense has donated a TV and a refrigerator to a community project chosen by the Western Cape Government.

