Wereldhave Trading Update Q3 2023

Direct result per share (DRPS) outlook raised to € 1.70-1.75 from € 1.65-1.75 Indexation driving 10% like-for-like growth in rental income Footfall thriving: 9% footfall growth in our core portfolio vs. 2022 Sixth Full Service Center completed: Vier Meren in Hoofddorp, 94% let Three additional Full Service Centers on track to be delivered in Q4 USD 50m of new USPP financing signed in Q3 GRESB five-star rating maintained in 2023 and top of our retail peer group
Trading update Q3 2023 Wereldhave N.V.
