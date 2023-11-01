Axiom Partners Sets Sights On UK Staffing Market For Ongoing Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Guus FrankeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Axiom Partners , the Swiss-based private investment firm, is partnering with Gapbridge UK, the British arm of the Swiss-based project origination firm for private equity and debt, to identify potential candidates as part of its expansion strategy. Axiom is gearing up for a series of acquisitions to further extend its global presence, with a focus on the United Kingdom. Since its inception in 2020, Axiom has achieved impressive milestones across its portfolio.Axiom Partners: The JourneySince 2021, Axiom Partners has made a significant impact on the MSP staffing market in Benelux & DACH. In a relatively short time, the company achieved £400 million in revenue during its first year.Having transformed the De Staffing Group into Circle8, a prominent player in the Benelux market. Circle8 quickly gained momentum, generating £638 million in revenue and demonstrating substantial growth with the business. Circle8 has since entered the DACH market and is actively pursuing additional growth opportunities.Buy and Build StrategyAxiom Partners' buy-and-build strategy has been instrumental in its success. The acquisitions of 7stars, Fixed Today, Swisslinx, and Koenigstein, all boasting growth rates exceeding 30%, have collectively contributed to £1.1 billion in revenue, and continue to be bullish projecting organic growth to exceed 25% in 2024, highlighting its continued market strength through ongoing investments in technology and marketing for portfolio companies.The group is predicted to continue its substantial growth predicting £1.5 billion in revenue in 2024. Looking ahead to 2025, the company expects to reach £1.8 billion in revenue. These projections underscore the company's commitment to innovation and investment in high-performing teams.With its sights set to now enter the UK & N. American markets Axiom Partners plans to continue its growth trajectory. By collaborating with Gapbridge UK to identify potential acquisitions, Axiom aims to broaden its international footprint.CEO & Founder Guus Franke , leading the strategy, remarked, "Through a period of consolidation and stabilization, we now have the right leaders driving growth within our portfolio. This naturally leads us to explore the UK and North American Markets. We've been working with Gapbridge, which is in the process of identifying potential acquisition targets that we will then look to engage with approved targets."Gapbridge UKMark Ragan, UK Country Manager, commented, "Having worked with Guus as part of the Axiom team during its first two years, I know the unwavering commitment from the team at Axiom and its portfolio brands to building a major global staffing group. We are excited to be given the opportunity and will be engaging with firms shortly."About Axiom Partners:Axiom Partners is a leading Swiss global private investment firm with a mission to deliver exceptional investment performance while upholding high ethical standards and social responsibility. Founded in 2020, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to growth and innovation.

