Formuspro's US Footprint Grows With Exciting New Hire

HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Established Microsoft Tech company FormusPro have once again expanded their global presence with the announcement that Todd Johnson will be joining the team as Vice President, Microsoft Dynamics - North America to advance their mission of 'tech for good' by leveraging Microsoft innovations for positive societal impact.FormusPro have been operating in the UK for over a decade, with operations in the US and Australia, specializing in system development, software integration, consultancy, training and support, using the entirety of the Microsoft ecosystem. They believe there's tremendous value in using Microsoft technologies such as Dynamics 365 Business Central, Customer Engagement and the Power Platform for good, creating a real and positive influence on society as a whole.FormusPro successfully serves clients across several industries, but they're particularly proud of the work they've delivered in the NonProfit, Sustainability and Membership sectors. By utilizing Microsoft technologies, including a healthy dose of AI, they've been able to accelerate these organizations' digital transformations whilst, futureproofing them for years to come.That's why their mantra has always been: Empower Impact ChangeAs a testament to this, their first client, Anthony Nolan, matches stem cell or bone marrow donors to people suffering from blood cancers or disorders every day with the help of software designed and built by FormusPro.FormusPro is proud to announce they've chosen Todd Johnson as Vice President, Microsoft Dynamics - North America to accelerate their tradition of 'tech for good' in the US. Todd has a long track record of establishing and building exceptional Microsoft partner organizations and has focused his entire career on delivering business solutions built on Microsoft technologies.He's held key leadership roles at Microsoft, Avanade, HCL, Avtex, and Nexer, successfully building market-leading teams and delivering to a wide range of clients.Todd shared:“Microsoft's continued innovation, particularly around Dynamics 365 and Artificial Intelligence, has created a need for specialized expertise to implement these innovative solutions effectively. Our focus is on enabling our clients to solve problems that can make the world a better place. I look forward to working with Microsoft and our other partners to drive that approach in the US."About: FormusPro stand out amongst Microsoft AI Cloud partners due to their unwavering commitment to leveraging Microsoft technologies, such as Dynamics 365 Business Central, Customer Engagement and AI for societal good, underscored by their history of accelerating digital transformations in the NonProfit, Sustainability and Membership sectors.Contacts:Todd Johnson, VP – North America, FormusPro(727) 231 6096

