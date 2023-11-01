UN Reports Alarming Death Toll Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- In a recent report, the United Nations, citing the Ministry of Health in Gaza, has provided a grim account of the toll exacted by the ongoing Israeli aggression in the region.Since October 7th, more than 8,525 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 3,542 of them being children and 2,187 women. This violence has also left 21,543 Palestinians injured, and approximately 1,950 people missing, including at least 1,050 children who may be trapped under the rubble, awaiting rescue.The West Bank has not been spared from this tragic conflict, as it witnessed the loss of 123 lives, including 34 children, at the hands of occupying forces and settlers. Additionally, 2,157 others have been injured, including 201 children.The Committee to Protect Journalists has reported the deaths of 31 journalists since October 7th. Among the deaths, 26 were Palestinian journalists, four were Israelis, and one was a Lebanese journalist.Moreover, the United Nations has highlighted the loss of 63 UN employees, the majority of whom were Palestinians working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza.