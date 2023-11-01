Unstable Weather Sweeps Across Kingdom, Bracing For Rainfall, Thunderstorms

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The kingdom remains under the influence of unstable weather conditions on Wednesday, with partially to occasionally cloudy skies, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).As midday approaches, scattered showers are expected to fall in various parts of the country, potentially heavy for a short duration in some areas, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms.The winds will be moderate, mainly from the southeast, occasionally picking up in speed.Additionally, the weather service issued a warning against the risk of slippery roads due to rainfall and flashfloods in valleys and low-lying areas.Looking ahead to the next three days, the weather is forecast to be moderately warm in most areas, while relatively hotter conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will appear at different altitudes, and the winds will be moderate, predominantly from the northwest.Today's peak temperatures will be between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 16 or even 14C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 35C and lows of 24C.