Eupheus Learning Announces Senior Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 31th October 2023: India\'s largest school focused distribution platform, Eupheus Learning announced senior leadership changes while continuing its mission of creating an impact inside Indian classrooms. The EdTech company has planned a division of leadership responsibilities between the co-founders.



Co-founders and Directors on Board - Amit Kapoor now becomes the company\'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ved Prakash Khatri takes the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO). This transition happened after Mr. Sarvesh Shrivastava, Founder and Managing Director of the company announced his retirement. He continues to be associated with the company as a Non-Executive Director on the Board to guide and support the company.



After the successful completion of his tenure as MD, Founder Mr. Sarvesh Shrivastava extended his gratitude and well wishes to the team. Remembering his contribution at Eupheus Learning, he added- \"I have always maintained that the strength and success of Eupheus is the team behind it - From supporting the dream leading to the foundation of the company to scaling it to its current heights. Thank you to each of you -Being associated with you has been both a privilege and a learning experience that has enriched me.\"



Commenting on his stepping up as the CEO, Mr. Amit Kapoor remarked \"I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of CEO of this remarkable company which has created a new category from scratch in B2B Edtech space - School focused distribution platform - in six years. We are fortunate to attract the best talent and differentiated solution providers to become a compelling partner for Schools. Together, we will continue to empower learners worldwide and shape the future of education.\"



Assuming the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Ved Prakash Khatri said, \"becoming the largest player in the space in the Category with more than 9000 user schools, I would consider it a successful completion of phase one. I\'m very excited to lead the second phase where we become a player of influence and can significantly help in improving learning outcomes in classrooms with our talented team of 500 plus passionate members who are committed to excellence in education and innovation.\"



After this momentous change in senior management, Eupheus will move forth in its vision to grow larger this year to cover more than 30,000 private schools in India and have a user base of 11,000+ schools by March 2024.



Eupheus Learning is positioned as the \'largest, school-focused distribution platform in` India\' and is already present in \"One out of Four Premium Private Schools of India\" in six years of starting operations. The B2B EdTech firm is bridging the gap between in-class and at-home learning by offering pedagogically differentiated, technology-led solutions. With its Classroom-first and Curriculum-focused approach, Eupheus Learning aims to reach 10 million kids in India through its curriculum and specially curated educational offerings in Kinesthetic Learning, Reading Enhancement, STEM/STEAM, and English language learning via exclusive tie-ups with award-winning education technology companies from across the world. Unique school outreach initiatives like Storytelling Sessions for Kids, Olympiads and Coding Competitions have created differentiation for the company in this highly competitive and contested education market.

