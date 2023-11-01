“MBR Creative Sports Award” nominates 12 Creative Emirati & Arab Junior Athletes for Public’s Voting

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) As per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council & Patron of “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award”, and according to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Award & President of the National Olympic Committee, to support & honor outstanding juniors, the “MBR Creative Sports Award” has nominated 6 creative Emirati junior athletes who have attained continental & international achievements to enable the public to vote & select the winners from them. Winners will be honored in the Awarding Ceremony of the 12th edition of the Award on 10th Jan. 2024.



“MBR Creative Sports Award” has launched a new initiative to support, sponsor & honor creative Arab junior athletes. In this regard, six athletes from various Arab countries & different sports, who have attained continental & international achievements, will be nominated to enable public to vote & name the winners from them, to be honored in the Awarding Ceremony too.



Emirati & Arab public can vote to select their favorite athletes through the Award’s smart application (Mbrawards) & via Dubai Sports TV. The voting door will remain open in the period from 1st Nov. to 31st Dec. 2023.



The six nominated Emirati Junior Athletes are:



• Zamzam Mohammed Al-Hammadi (jiu jitsu sport) – the winner of two golden medals in the Juniors & Youth World Championship in 2021 & 2023, besides golden medal in the 2023 Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships.



• Sultan Saleh Mohammed (shooting sport), who has won golden medal in 2021 Asian Air Gun Championship – 10 M category.



• Ahmed Khalid Al-Abdouli (taekwondo) – the winner of golden medal in Macedonia International Taekwondo Championship – 2023.



• Saeed Mahmoud Al-Awadhi (water cycling), who has secured golden medal in the final classification & topped the international ranking of the World League Series (Sky Stock) – 2022.



• Hiyam Saif Al-Baloushi (fencing sport), who has gained golden medal in the West Asia Championship 2022.



• Mira Abdulla Al-Shihi (swimming sport), who has won silver medal in 200 M butterfly swimming & bronze medal in 50 M butterfly swimming in the Arab Aquatic Games 2022.





The List of Creative Arab Junior Athletes comprises:



• The Egyptian Hanaa Juwdat (table tennis sport) – the winner of two golden medals in the World Youth Championship (mixed category 2022 / individual category 2021). She is ranked 2nd in the world – U 17.



• The Tunisian Noor Sahnoon (table tennis sport), who has gained two golden medals in the U 14 African Championship – 2023. She is ranked 1st in Africa.



• The Morocco’s Malak Al-Alami (tennis sport), who has won golden medal in the U 16 African Tennis Championship – 2022.



• The Saudi Abdul Aziz Al-Saif (karate sport), who has gained silver medal in the World Junior & Youth Karate Championship – 2022.



• Abdulrahim Mujahid from Algeria (judo sport) for gaining golden medal in Africa Junior Judo Championship – 2023.



• The Syria’s Ahmed Shamaa (weightlifting) – the winner of bronze medal in the World Youth Weightlifting Championship – 2023.

It is worth mentioning that “MBR Creative Sports Award” gives special consideration to the outstanding juniors and encourages them to attain further sports achievements & to win titles in the various sports fields.







