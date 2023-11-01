HBKU’s QEERI and QSRTC Host Workshop on Boiler Failures and Corrosion

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, October 31, 2023: The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Qatar Shell Research & Technology Center (QSRTC) recently co-hosted the Qatar Forum for Corrosion and Materials Engineering workshop, which garnered participation from over 55 industry and research experts. The workshop provided a dynamic platform for experts to deliberate on the challenges of boiler failures and corrosion, particularly within the energy sector.



The Forum centered on the culmination of various research, development, and innovation projects conducted within the State of Qatar concerning the root causes of boiler failures in the energy sector. These projects also explored suitable materials and safe operating parameters to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of boilers while minimizing environmental impact. One of the highlights of the workshop was the sharing of the results from Shell’s lead project with the Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) on smart corrosion control for ultra-high heat flux steam generators. This technology will provide significant benefits to Qatar’s industry and beyond in terms of monitoring, mitigation and prediction in steam generators.



Regarding the significance of boilers in various industrial sectors, Dr. Hanan Farhat, Senior Research Director of the Corrosion Center at QEERI and Chairperson of the Qatar Forum for Corrosion and Materials Engineering, emphasized: "Boiler efficiency and performance are crucial not only for the sustainability of the industry but also for reducing the environmental impact associated with their failures."



Speaking after the workshop, Lina Rueda, Qatar Shell R&D and Innovation Manager, said: "Since its initiation in 2015, the Qatar Forum for Corrosion and Materials Engineering, has been very successful in creating a knowledge-sharing platform where industry experts, academia, and the research community exchange information. They learn about the real-world problems faced by Qatar's industry and work together to find solutions."



Taher Al Kilani, a chemical engineer and dedicated member of the Qatar Forum for Corrosion and Materials Engineering, echoed these sentiments, declaring: "This Forum has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between experts from various domains. It allows us to address pressing industry challenges collectively and develop innovative solutions."



The Qatar Forum for Corrosion and Materials Engineering has continually proven itself as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, problem-solving, and the advancement of materials engineering solutions in Qatar. By convening experts from different backgrounds, the Forum contributes significantly to the country's technological progress and sustainable development.

QSRTC and QEERI remain committed to furthering research and innovation, contributing to Qatar's growth, and addressing challenges within the energy and materials engineering sectors.





