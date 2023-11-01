French President In Kazakhstan To Talk Over Investment, Energy Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. French President
Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit at the
invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
The French president was met at the airport by Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
Within the framework of the visit, the leaders of the two
countries will hold talks on strengthening trade and economic,
investment and energy cooperation, as well as discuss issues of
international and regional agenda.
The volume of bilateral trade and economic relations between
Kazakhstan and France ranged from $2.5 billion to $6.5 billion per
year over the past decade, with Kazakhstani exports accounting for
80-90 percent of the total volume.
By the end of 2022, trade volume stood at $4 billion, an
increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year, with Kazakhstan's
exports reaching $3.1 billion and imports reaching $916.5
million.
About 170 companies with French capital operate successfully in
Kazakhstan, including such large groups as Total, Orano, Alstom,
Danone, Vicat, Saint Gobain and others implementing high-tech
projects.
