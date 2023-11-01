Arab countries strongly condemn Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

(MENAFN) Arab nations promptly expressed their strong disapproval of Israeli airstrikes conducted on Tuesday in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in the loss of lives and injuries to hundreds.



Saudi Arabia denounced in "the strongest terms the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia camp," based on a report by its Foreign Ministry.



It stressed that "preventing bloodshed, protecting civilians and stopping military operations are urgent priorities that cannot be accepted for any procrastination or obstruction. Failure to immediately adhere to them will inevitably lead to a humanitarian catastrophe for which the Israeli occupation and the international community bear responsibility."



In a Foreign Ministry report, the United Arab Emirates criticized “the severity of the bombing carried out by Israel on the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip,” pointing out that “the continuation of the senseless bombing will lead the region to repercussions that are difficult to remedy.”



It highlighted "the necessity of an immediate cease-fire to prevent bloodshed."



Qatar firmly denounced "the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Jabalia camp in Gaza," as reported by its Foreign Ministry.



It labelled the combing as "a new massacre against the defenseless Palestinian people and called on the international community to act quickly to stop the killing and destruction."



It also underlined that the attack "constitutes a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations and would undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts and portend more tension, violence and instability."

