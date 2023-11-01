Gym Equipment Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 12,295.1 Million By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global gym equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 7,698.4 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 12,295.1 million by the end of 2032.

The Gym Equipment Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Gym Equipment demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Gym Equipment market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Gym Equipment market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

Key Companies Profiled



Brunswick Corporation

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A

Nautilus Inc.

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Torque Fitness LLC

Cosco Capital Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Impulse Healthtech Co. Ltd.

Icon Health & Fitness Inc. Peloton

Competitive Landscape

In order to increase their market presence and diversify their product offering, the top producers of gym equipment in the world are focusing on product development or innovation. Fitness equipment manufacturers have also, embraced smart technologies, like AI, in recent years to provide more unified workout experiences.



In July 2021, For the Integrity Series cardio portfolio, Life Fitness, a division of Brunswick Corporation, unveiled the new Integrity SL linked LED console. The program connects to devices and tracks exercises with an elegant, contemporary display. In April 2021, Peloton completes its acquisition of Precor. With this acquisition, Peloton will develop a manufacturing presence in the United States. This will improve company's R&D skills, and anticipates accelerate the expansion of its business verticals.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of gym equipment positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Gym Equipment Industry Research



Gym Equipment Market by Product Type:



Cardiovascular Machines



Strength Training Equipment



Plate Loaded Equipment



Ground Base Equipment



Standalone Equipment



Heavy Duty Elite Racks



Benches



Olympic Bars and Collars

Dumbbells & Kettlebells

Gym Equipment Market by Distribution Channel:



Specialty Stores



Online Retail



Sport Stores

Others

Gym Equipment Market by Buyer Type:



Individual



Institution

Gym equipment Market by Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

