Oklahoma Author Dedicates Mystery Novel To The Men & Women Of Law Enforcement

Footsteps Echo

Who killed Doctor Brenda Styles?

- Michael StephanicOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author and entertainer, Michael Stephanic dedicates his first novel,“Footsteps Echo ,” to the brave men and women of the Oklahoma City Police Department.ABOUT THE BOOK:A thrilling crime drama set in Oklahoma City – with a Christian twist –“Footsteps Echo” follows Inspector Gary Wagner and Lieutenant Matthew Palmer of Homicide Division as they investigate the violent death of Brenda Styles – a revered oncologist – in an effort to bring closure and justice for her family. The only thing Wagner hated more than getting called out at night was the senseless, sudden death of an innocent human being. He didn't know the woman lying in the filthy, blood-soaked alley – but it was his job to learn everything about her, her family, and her killer. Readers climb aboard a fast-paced roller coaster ride as detectives and the murdered woman's husband sort through a myriad of half-baked clues and a gaggle of suspects. On this coaster, a stunning final twist awaits the unsuspecting reader, even after the case is solved.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Michael Stephanic is a seven-time award-winning magician and mentalist, as well as an award-winning author. A graduate of Southern Nazarene University, he holds an AA in Journalism and a BS in Mass Communications and English. An avid writer, he has written for trade magazines and newspapers. Michael lives in Oklahoma City.“Footsteps Echo” is his third book.PRINT & ELECTRONIC REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE

