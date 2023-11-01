Journey Plus Brings Cruise Ship From Assam With Int'l Tourists

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Journey Plus brought a cruise ship named MV Charaidew from Assam Bengal Navigation of Guwahati, Assam on October 9, 2023 which anchored in Narayanganj of the country. The cruise carried eight British and three Indian tourists onboard.

"River tourism has huge potential in Bangladesh as it is a riverine country. Such river trips mark a new era of international river cruise in Bangladesh," said Taufiq Rahman, CEO of Journey Plus.

It may be mentioned here that MV Charaidew crossed Kolkata but the tourists boarded the ship from Narayanganj.

On October 10, the tourists visited Sonargaon Panam City and Bangladesh Art and Folklore Museum. On October 11, they anchored at Mawa and visited its fish market. Afterwards, they sailed towards Paturia and visited Dhamrai craft, metal and brassware village. Later, they moved to Sirajganj and visited Hatikumrul temple and the adjacent weaving village. On October 15, the tourists visited the Tajhat Palace and Dimla Kali Mandir.

On the same day, they departed through the Chilmari River Port to Dhubri and finally reached Guwahati in Assam.

"BIWTA officials helped a lot for granting necessary permissions. Thanks to the Home Ministry and Immigration officials for facilitating visas and entry of the tourists. Gratitude to Bangladesh Tourist Police for their generous support as well," expressed the CEO of Journey Plus.

Earlier, Journey Plus brought another cruise ship MV Ganga Bilas from India with international tourists which was inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, marking the longest river cruise in the world as it crossed about 3200km and 27 rivers both in India and Bangladesh.

Both the cruises were organised under India and Bangladesh shipping protocol signed by the two governments in 2022.