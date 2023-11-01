Pan Pacific Sonargaon Unveils Revamped Lounge At Dhaka Airport

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : In an effort to enhance guest experience, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka announces the inauguration of its renovated lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The revamped lounge was inaugurated by AKM Benjamin Riazi, Managing Director of Hotels International Limited and Robin J Edwards, General Manager of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka through a grand ceremony on October 29 at airport premises.

Speaking on the occasion, AKM Benjamin Riazi, Managing Director of Hotels International Limited, said, "The airport lounge is often the first point of contact for our esteemed guests and it sets the tone for their entire stay. With the latest enhancements, we are not only raising the bar for luxury and comfort but also reiterating our commitment to providing unparalleled service."

While addressing the inauguration, Robin J Edwards, General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, mentioned, "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every detail, from the decor to the digital interfaces, exudes the warmth and luxury synonymous with the Pan Pacific brand. This renovation reaffirms our dedication to providing a seamless and exceptional experience for every guest."

The renovation project emphasises luxury and convenience, staying true to the Pan Pacific brand's promise of offering memorable experiences to guests, said the hotel in a release.



With this upgrade, guests can anticipate a range of enhanced services, including more comfortable seating areas, cutting-edge digital amenities, food and beverage options and a dedicated zone for business travellers, added the release.

The renovation of the airport lounge is part of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka's efforts to ensure service excellence, concluded the release.