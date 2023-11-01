Water Garden Resort, Southeast Bank Jointly Enhance Customer Experience

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Water Garden Resort and Spa and South-east Bank Ltd recently signed an agreement to enhance customer experience and benefit.

Under the agreement, debit and credit cardholders as well as employees of Southeast Bank Ltd can enjoy up to 50 per cent discount on room and 10 per cent discount on F&B (à la carte menu) at Water Garden Resort and Spa, Tangail.

Md Forman Ullah, Senior Manager, Sales and Marketing, Water Garden Resort and Spa and Abdus Sabur Khan, Executive Vice President and Head of Cards, Southeast Bank Ltd signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other high officials from both organisations including Md Bayazid Bin Mahfuz, Head of Sales and Marketing, Water Garden Resort and Spa and Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank Ltd were also present at the signing ceremony.