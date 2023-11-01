Thales Opening New Liaison Office In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Thales is opening its first office in Bangladesh for closer and longer-term customer support. Thales also strongly supports the Bangladesh vision of regional aviation hub creation and space ambitions.

Through a ceremony held at the French Residence in the capital on October 11, Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice President, Asia and Latin America, Thales unveiled a plaque that will soon sit at the office of Thales in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Benoit Nalin, Country Director, Thales in Bangladesh, said, "The opening of this bureau is a key milestone for Thales in Bangladesh. It will help us deepen the close relationships we have with our local customers and partners. Over the last few years we have worked on various projects, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for air traffic management, to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission for the Bangabandhu-1 satellite, to providing equipment to the Armed Forces. Thales is now playing an essential role in supporting Bangladesh's digital ambitions, with a proven track record in the satellite, air traffic control, defence, digital identity sectors and cyber security fields."

On the civil avionics side, Thales is supporting Bangladesh's ambition to be a key aviation hub for South Asia by modernising air traffic control at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), including the construction of a 45-metre-high control tower and Air Traffic Management (ATM) centre at the HSIA, with completion expected in 2024.