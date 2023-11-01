Italy Recycles 83.4% Of Its Waste

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy recycled 83.4% of its urban and special waste in 2022, the
best performance of any EU country on his front, according to a new
report released on Tuesday, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
The 14th Greenitaly report by the Symbola Foundation,
Unioncamere and the Tagliacarne research centre said that this
level of recycling was over 30 percentage points above the EU
average of 52.6%.
It was also well over the levels registered by other major EU
States, such as France (64.4%), Germany (70%) and Spain
(59.8%).
