Italy Recycles 83.4% Of Its Waste

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy recycled 83.4% of its urban and special waste in 2022, the best performance of any EU country on his front, according to a new report released on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The 14th Greenitaly report by the Symbola Foundation, Unioncamere and the Tagliacarne research centre said that this level of recycling was over 30 percentage points above the EU average of 52.6%.

It was also well over the levels registered by other major EU States, such as France (64.4%), Germany (70%) and Spain (59.8%).