Chanceless Candidate Running For US President Admits Azerbaijan's Strength By Scapegoating It

Qabil Ashirov
Reading and watching the interviews of Vivek Ramaswamy through
different media outlets, one could think that he has been allowed
to be a candidate for the US president out of the blue. He has been
specially selected to instill his shallow ideas in the population
with poor education and less perception of democratic values.
Listening to him, anyone would consider democracy a contagious
disease and him as a side-effect of this illness, whose way of
thinking immediately puts the audience off from hearing him. His
candidacy is not an insult only for the democratic values, but also
for the USA itself because America and its economy are based on
predictability. As is known, not changing rules is the main concept
of democracy and economy. Everybody, especially big investors,
wants to evaluate their savings and nobody wants to face surprises.
However, Vivek changes his mind over and over during interviews and
it is not difficult to predict how many times the rules of the game
could be changed, God forbid, if he is elected president. Surely,
if things go wrong and he is elected as a president by chance, no
doubt the world will face a big global economic crisis.
His moral understanding is so low that he puts no difference
between right and wrong. Looks like he must be the only politician
in the world to say money is more important than the life of a
human being, and shamelessly declare that he is ready to bargain
human lives with money.
As for his knowledge of geopolitics, I dare say that he does not
know the political map of the world, let alone more complex issues
such as geopolitics. Besides, he is the only person who does not
respect either his electors or the journalists taking interviews
from him. Otherwise, before the interviews, he would look through
the issues he is going to speak about. The topics he talks about
are so baseless that even kids in kindergarten know by heart. Take
a Garabagh issue. In his interview with Michael Doran, he was
grilled when he declared that Azerbaijan occupied Armenian
territories. It was unveiled that he was not aware that all the
world, including Armenia, recognizes Garabagh as Azerbaijani
territories, let alone the USA.
However, despite the above-mentioned saying, Azerbaijanis love
this presidential candidate more than any other US presidential
candidate ever. No doubt, he will not be elected. In any case, I do
believe common sense of American electors. Electing him means
electing a suicide bomber and I do not think that Americans will do
it.
As for the love of Azerbaijanis for Vivek Ramaswamy, they love
him due to the fact that he confirmed Azerbaijan being very strong,
in other words, a game changer. Put simply, it is well known that
the US presidential candidates use "scapegoats" such as China, the
EU, Russia, etc. in their pre-election campaigns. It goes without
saying that these countries are somehow the equilibrium of the USA,
so to speak, countries that can balance the USA in international
"contests". Therefore the candidates make populist speeches about
the above-said countries and call the American people to struggle
with them. Vivek is the first presidential candidate who chose none
of the above countries as a target to blame but Azerbaijan.
Willingly or unwillingly, he confirmed the strength of Azerbaijan
and pushed other countries to confirm it as well. So, his blunt
lies do not bother Azerbaijanis, but make them happy to realize
that the strength of Azerbaijan has disturbed such anti-Azerbaijani
corrupt politicians like Ramaswamy across the ocean.
